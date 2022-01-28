'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet' Review: Kapil Spills His Heart Out With A Dash Of Comedy

With his first standup special on Netflix, comedy maestro Kapil Sharma has spilt over his line of work to international audiences. Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet has finally premiered on the OTT platform on Friday, January 28, with Kapil doing what he does best, only this time pouring his heart out as he gets candid about his eventful journey to stardom.

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet review

While many have satiated their weekend blues by binging on Kapil's prime time comedy show, filled with a barrage of guests as well as an ensemble cast, this Netflix special will transport one to Kapil's initial standup days in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge as he appears in a standalone avatar.

15 minutes into the standup, Kapil entails the time he slipped into depression, hinting at the infamous stint in 2016 that halted his show. He narrates his journey and some pertinent anecdotes via his sessions with a therapist, which run till the very end. He widely talks about his infamous tweets, which were followed by "OB vans" surrounding his house. The humour induced amid these anecdotes falls stale at multiple times, mostly because of how stretched it gets after a point.

The flashbacks/ vacillations adopted to make the standup high on nostalgia does work to garner an emotional connect with the viewers, but a comedic connection? Not so much. His narration of childhood days in Amritsar, college encounters with his wife Ginni Chatrath as well as the standard 'Desi and Videshi' jokes also don't tingle one's funny bones.

However, a high point that strikes a chord is a visual depiction of his growing up days, imbued with glimpses of his late father and his brother. Kapil has undoubtedly paid a highly emotional homage to his father with anecdotes of their special relationship. On his father's passing away due to cancer while the singer was 21, Kapil said, "I had just found out that along with being a cop and father, he could also be my best friend....And he was taken away from me". The fond remembrances/ narration of his controversial-dark times enliven the standup, painting a more raw picture of Kapil than his erstwhile 'perenially jovial' image.

From the paycheck he received after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to his cathartic trip to London that made him restart his show and 'his life', the Netflix special hits spot-on on the emotional strings, but misses the comedy mark. It closes with Kapil crooning a special melody for his father, quipping "I always believe he is somewhere here, watching me and supporting me".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHANCHAL_KAPILIAN)