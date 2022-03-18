As Kapil Sharma began shooting for Nandita Das' untitled film a while ago, he recently visited Odisha with the director for a shooting schedule and was lucky to have met honourable CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. He thanked the CM for the 'wonderful hospitality' through a social media post and even shared glimpses of the meet with all his fans.

Giving an update on the upcoming film, a few days back, Kapil Sharma had also shared a couple of pictures from the time he spent with the cast and crew. In the photos, he was seen having a ball with Nandita Das, Sayani Gupta, and MP Achyuta Samanta.

Kapil Sharma recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which he was seen meeting the Odisha along with the actor and filmmaker Nandita Das. In the caption, he penned a note of gratitude thanking the honourable CM of Odisha for the wonderful hospitality and added that his heart was just like that of Odisha. He further thanked Nandita Das for introducing him to the beautiful culture and traditions of Odisha in detail just like she does in her movies.

The caption read, "It was a pleasure meeting the honorable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji thank you for the wonderful hospitality n making us feel at home your heart is as beautiful like your state #Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture n traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies"(sic)

On the other hand, even Nandita Das took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her gratefulness for the support they were receiving from the Odisha Government, CM Naveen Patnaik, and the people of Bhubaneshwar. She even shared pictures in which she revealed how they had a splendid time with the honourable CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik.

The caption read, "Almost at the finish line! Truly grateful for the support we are getting from @naveen_odisha government and the people of #bhubaneswar @kapilsharma , the entire team and I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience of shooting here. Hope many more films get shot here in #odisha - the best kept secret!"(sic) Take a look at what she posted-

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma