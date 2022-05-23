Kapil Sharma Roasts Akshay Kumar For Romancing Actresses, From Madhuri To Manushi Chhillar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. From Khiladi to the forthcoming Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay's filmographic resume has been wide-ranging, helping him strengthen his foothold in Bollywood over the years.

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar. The film will see Akshay stepping into the shoes of the warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie will hit the big screens on June 3. As the release date of the film is inching closer, the cast and crew are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Recently, they promoted the film on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show, where Kapil pulled Akshay Kumar's leg for romancing heroines of every generation.

Kapil Sharma roasts Akshay Kumar for romancing so many heroines

The team of Prithviraj will be promoting their period action drama film on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the episode, Kapil was seen taking a hilarious dig at Akshay Kumar for romancing heroines of every generation. The ace comedian reveals that when he was in school, Akshay was romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen, then when he went to college, the actor shared screen space with Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif. Further hinting at the present scenario where the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor romanced Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi, Kapil said, “Hum to bas inki heroines ke interview karne ke liye paida huye hain (We are born to just interview his heroines).”

More about Prithviraj Chauhan

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan. In the film, Akshay will be seen playing the titular role and Manushi Chhillar in the role of his wife, Sanyogita. Apart from them, the film will also see Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. The action film has been produced by Yash Raj Films and had been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19, before the eventual release date of June 3.

Image:PTI/ Instagram@kapilsharma