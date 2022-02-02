Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. The team will be gracing the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend with director Shakun Batra.

In the promo shared on The Kapil Sharma Show's official Instagram handle, Deepika reveals about her favourite destination, which is Goa after which Kapil said that he would prefer becoming a waiter in any Goa restaurant so as to have a glimpse of the actor. "Maine toh Goa mein kisi restaurant me Naukri kar leni hai (I need to work in a restaurant in Goa),” Kapil Sharma quips.

The caption with the promo read, "Team #Gehraiyaan aa rahi hai hasi ke manch par lagaane glamour ki aag aur @deepikapadukone ko dekhkar @kapilsharma ka dil hone waala hai baag baag! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. (sic)" This roughly translates to: "Team Gehraiyaan is visiting the stage of laughter to grace it with its glamour. Kapil Sharma's heart is going to beat fast on seeing Deepika. Watch TKSS on this weekend night at 9:30 pm."

Pulling Dhairya Karwa's leg, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, Kapil said that Dhairya is so tall that he could catch a flight from the rooftop at his home. Later, Kapil asks Shakun about the retakes he does for his movies. Deepika replied that she had to do a maximum of the retakes with the garbage. The host quips, "Aapne Deepika ko itna pareshan kiya hai? Inke saamne se fruit hata lo (You have troubled Deepika so much? Remove the fruits put ahead of him)."

A look at Deepika Padukone's character in Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone recently took to social media to share a sneak peek into the world of her character from the film, Gehraiyaan, set to be released on February 11. Taking to her Instagram on January 27, she shared a short compilation of all of Alisha's videos. The video highlighted a range of emotions as the clip begins with Padukone saying, ''I don't want what happened to my mother, to happen with me''. The voiceover continues, ''I don't want to end up like her, stuck.''

About the film

Gehraiyaan will be streamed on Amazon Prime on 11 February 2022. Earlier, it was set to be released on January 25, but the dates got postponed earlier this month. The plot of the film revolves around the problems that emerge as two lovers battle guilt and suspicions from their respective partners, and their elder family members attempt to create a resolution.

(Image: @tksshowofficial/Instagram)