Kapil Sharma Shares Hilarious '70s Look With 2020 Filter' BTS Video From His Show's Set

Kapil Sharma recently shared a hilarious video in which he is seen in 70’s look with Krushna. In the video, Krushna is seen mimicking Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue ‘Aaj Mere Pass gaadi hai, bangla hai, bank balance hai, tumhare pass kya hai?’ To which Kapil Sharma is seen giving an epic reply to him as he says, “itni chize hai to, ek do bech kar daant hi lagva lete” (if you have so many things, then you would have sold one or two to fix your teeth.

Kapil Sharma was seen donning the look of Shtraghum Sinha. This video was made more hilarious by the funny Instagram face filters both Krushna and Kapil Sharma used. The video is from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma posted the picture with the caption, "70's look with 2020 filter #bts #retro #vintage #amitabhbachchan #shatrughansinha #kapilsharma #krushna #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter #makeup #shooting #actor 😂 @krushna30 ❤️".Take a look at this hilarious video.

Kapil Sharma's funny video with Bharti Singh

In the recent past, Kapil Sharma shared another hilarious video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In this video, the comedian was seen trying a filter from Instagram. He was seen introducing Bharti Singh in a funny voice and Bharti came up with a funny response to it. Kapil Sharma posted the video with the caption, “Back stage masti with @bharti.laughterqueen jus for fun #TKSS #thekapilsharmashow #filmcity #mumbai #comedy #fun #laughter ðŸ˜.” (sic).

Sonu Sood on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona, Barti Singh, and Kiku Sharda. The cast is back after shooting for a few episodes post-lockdown. The first episode post lockdown aired on August 1, 2020, and continued with the same celebrity guest for the second episode on August 2, 2020, as well. The first guest who was invited on The Kapil Sharma Show was Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood gave the audience a detailed view of how his team planned on helping migrants. In one of the clips, Sonu Sood explains that they were untrained for the job and shared how they arranged for the buses in order to take the migrants to their hometowns in Karnataka. Sood said they initially asked where they were going. He mentioned that he noticed the migrants had young children and asked how they are going back home. Sood later asked the migrants to give him two days to arrange for something. Sonu Sood also got teary-eyed when he was shown a video of the migrants sending him wishes after he helped them to reach their hometowns.

