Kapil Sharma Shares His Thoughts On Boycott Trend; 'I Am Not That Intellectual...'

The Boycott culture has taken the Bollywood industry by storm. Indians have taken this boycotting very seriously, stating many reasons behind it and the practice has long been popular. However, it stole the spotlight from Padmavat because of Karni Sena's opposition to the movie and the way it portrayed Rani Padmini. Deepika Padukone's Chhapak also came under the radar of the Boycott trend after she backed JNU students and since that time, the pattern has endured.

The current list of films that have been trending under the hashtag "boycott" on the micro-blogging site includes Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda, Dobaraa starring Taapsee Pannu, Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar, and now Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt and more shared their views on the Boycott trend. Recently, in a conversation with paparazzi, comedian-actor-host Kapil Sharma also shared his thoughts on the same.

Kapil Sharma reacts to Boycott trend

Kapil was asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing Boycott trend. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu actor, who didn't seem interested to react to the topic, told Hindustan Times,

"Pata nahi sir, main itna intellectual aadmi nahi. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai. (I do not know, I am not that intellectual. I do not have a film release as of now. But, these trends keep coming. It is just a matter of time)."

Sharma was also asked about Akshay Kumar-starrer film Raksha Bandhan facing the 'boycott' trend. He said, "Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon (I have not heard any such boycott against his films. Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter, it took a lot to come out of that."

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for the fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show which is all set to be launched in September 2022

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma