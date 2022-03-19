Kapil Sharma Spotted As Food Delivery Person; Says 'Kisi Ko Batana Mat' | See Pic

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma always manages to grab headlines, sometimes for his perfect comic timings and sometimes for his upcoming work projects. The ace comedian has been riding on a successful spree after the launch of his latest Netflix show Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. After the successful streaming of the show, Kapil is all set to entertain fans with his doses of humour in his upcoming project.

Kapil Sharma will be starring in Nandita Das’ next film in which the comedian-actor will be seen playing the role of a food delivery person. The actor is currently shooting in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. Recently, he was spotted in the city in an unrecognisable avatar of a food delivery person. Pictures from the same are doing rounds on the internet.

Comedian Kapil Sharma spotted in the guise of food delivery person

Kapil Sharma is prepping hard for his upcoming venture. The Kapil Sharma Show host is all set to step into the shoes of a food delivery person and to get into his role well, the actor was recently spotted on the roads of Bhubaneswar.

Though Kapil was dressed in a different avatar, his fans recognised him. On Friday, one of the fans shared a picture of Kapil sitting on a bike, wearing an orange T-shirt and carrying a delivery bag on his back. As soon as the picture surfaced online it became viral.

The user wrote "Sirji maine aaj aapko live dekhliya (Today I saw you in person)." His post garnered a lot of attention. Kapil too reacted to it and wrote, "Kisiko batana mat (Don't tell anyone else about it).”

Kisi ko batana mat 🤓 https://t.co/3rCAjuPKva — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2022

Netizens' reacted hilariously to the photo; one of the users wrote "Yeh toh sach mein Kapil hai (This is really Kapil)" another wrote "Main Kapil ko dhund raha tha isme? Swiggy wala Banda kapil nikla (I was looking for Kapil in this picture. The Swiggy turned out to be Kapil) " Earlier Kapil took to his Instagram and posted a bunch of pictures with his co-actors and director from the film's sets. Apart from director Nandita Das, the pictures also featured actor Sayani Gupta, Monalisa, and more.

Kapil Sharma begins shooting for Nandita Das directorial

The cast and crew are currently in Odisha at KIIT university. While captioning the post, Kapil wrote, " A beautiful evening with the beautiful people @nanditadasofficial @sayanigupta #monalisa #gargi thank you for the wonderful hospitality @dr.achyutasamanta, sir, thank you @sayanigupta for playing a wonderful role as a photographer #bhubaneswar #odisha (sic)". In response to Kapil’s compliment, Sayani wrote, “always happy to paaji! Love you. (sic)”

(Image: @Kapilsharma/Instagram)