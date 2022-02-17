Last Updated:

Kapil Sharma To Star As Food Delivery Agent In Bollywood Film Opposite Shahana Goswami

Kapil Sharma is gearing up to step back into the world of acting as he will soon be seen in Nandita Das' next film with Shahana Goswami.

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet recently released on Netflix and the stand-up comedian was hailed for his excellent performance. The celebrity is now gearing up to step back into the world of acting as he is now gearing up to star in Nandita Das' next film. The film will see Sharma take on the role of a food delivery executive as he shares the screen with Shahana Goswami.

Kapil Sharma's next Bollywood film

The much-loved comedian is now gearing up for his role in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Bollywood movie. Sharma shared an exciting picture on his social media account as he shared the news and called it the 'most exciting collaboration of the year'. He wrote, "Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The comedian also shared a media statement in his Instagram post, in which he mentioned he was 'very excited' to be part of Nandita Das' project as she has a 'distinct and deep' point of view. He mentioned that he was also looking forward to the audience seeing a 'new side' of him, as he is always 'thirsty to do something different.' He said-

"I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me. An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film."

