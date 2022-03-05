Kapil Sharma To Star In 'OMG 2', Producer Vipul D Shah’s Next? Here's All About It

Just weeks ago, comedian Kapil Sharma made his movie collaboration with Nandita Das official on social media. Now, reports of his new project with the producer of Oh My God! 2 (OMG 2), Vipul D Shah, have surfaced online.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the producer approached the comedian to discuss a comedy film. The project will reportedly hit the floors once the movie is formalised.

Kapil Sharma approached for another film

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Vipul D Shah and the well-known comedian have known each other for quite a few years. If the report is to be believed then discussion of a comedy film has already begun between the two. If the discussions materialises, then soon the project will hit the floors.

“Kapil Sharma and Vipul D Shah have known each other for many years. Vipul has offered Kapil a comedy film, and discussions around it are in advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project," said a source to Pinkvilla.

Previously, the comedian took to Instagram to officially announce his next with Nandita Das. Details of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed, however, while making the announcement, Kapil Sharma, in a statement revealed that he will essay the role of a delivery boy in the film. Actor Shahana Goswami has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie.

While making the movie official, the comedian in a statement shared, "Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings." Take a look at it below:

Kapil Sharma is well known for hosting the comedy chat show titled The Kapil Sharma Show that airs every weekend on Sony TV. Speaking of his acting career, he has previously starred in movies including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, and more.

