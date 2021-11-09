Kapil Sharma’s Amitabh Bachchan Impersonation Leaves Big B & Sonu Sood In Splits On KBC 13

The 13th season of the popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to welcome comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood for their special Friday episode. The channel shared the sneak peek of the upcoming episode which was enough to fuel the anticipation of the fans to see the trio's intriguing bonding and conversations. Take a look at the glimpse of the forthcoming episode where the duo entertained the veteran actor.

Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood on 'KBC 13'

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared the sneak peek of the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode featuring The Kapil Sharma Show host Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood. As per the video captioned, ''AB sir ka mehmano ko swagat karne ka anokha andaaz suniye @kapilsharma se iss #ShandaarShukravaar raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par[sic] (Watch AB sir's unique style of welcoming guests through Kapil Sharma in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode at 9 PM only on Sony)." The promo has the comedian put his imitation skills on show as he impersonated the veteran actor and his game show host persona in a comical manner.

Taking the center stage, the 40-year-old comedian showed how Amitabh Bachchan would give his guests four options while hosting guests at home. The skit left Sonu Sood and the veteran actor in splits. In another clip shared with the caption, ''@kapilsharma aur @sonu_sood ne lagaye aapne entertainment se #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke manch par chaar chaand![sic](Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood lit up the KBC stage with their entertaining shenanigans)," the veteran actor can be seen pulling Kapil Sharma up for arriving late on the sets.

Hilariously calling out the comedian, the 79-year-old stated, ''Aaj aap theek time pe aae hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aagae aap (You've come on time today. You were supposed to meet me at 12. And you arrived at 4.30). In another segment, Kapil Sharma also revealed that he tried impersonating Amitabh Bachchan on calls but met with harsh critic as people told him to talk less.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently enjoying hosting his own show on the channel while Sonu Sood was last seen in a music video by Farah Khan. He is also in news for his philanthropic work as he is hailed as 'national hero' for helping people in need who reach out to him on social media.

(Image: Instagram:@sonytvofficial)