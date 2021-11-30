'Kapoor & Sons' To 'Piku', Films That Show Families As Real And Relatable In Bollywood

From showcasing the dreamy, over-the-top romances in films such to the woes of the joint family, and their ideal 'sanskaar', there is a variety in the 'Family' genre itself in Bollywood. In a Sooraj Bharjatya film, one gets to see an extreme with the written-in-stone mantra of "family that prays together, stays together" to another extreme of content like fighting for vengeance for family in via action sequences such as in movies like Ramesh Sippy's Sholay to Abbas-Mustan's Soldier; Bollywood films have shown it all. However, over the past few years, the industry has been experimenting with interesting storylines and there is a dramatic change in its portrayal of the ever-changing society.

However, at least in the last decade, filmmakers are trying to bring in more raw and relatable characters. From the conflicts between siblings because of parents favoring one over the other, to coming to terms with concepts like homosexuality, Bollywood these days, is working as a mirror for the society by making real conflicts the crux of their plots. Here is a list of films that brilliantly showcase the issues faced by the families in 'real' life, with characters that strike the right cord with their relatibility.

Bollywood films that showcase real issues in families

Kapoor & Sons

Released in 2016, Kapoor & Sons is a proper family drama that consists of an interesting plot along with a brilliant portrayal by the cast members. From the conflict between siblings because of parents favoring one over the other, the parents fighting because of an extramarital affair, the family coming to terms with one son's homosexuality, the film has it all. The one member to bring everyone together in the film is Rishi Kapoor, who plays the cool 90-year-old grandpa.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The film focuses on an extremely rich business family based in Delhi, who can easily afford to take 15 close friends on a luxurious cruise vacay. However, the film highlights the family's struggles deep down which are just similar to desi families in society. It shows the stereotype of marrying off the daughter at a certain age, handing over the family business to the son, not wanting to know what the children really want, match-fixing on the basis of a business deal, and several other issues. The movie is an emobdiment of the fact that every family has a can of worms that they prefer remain hidden, but they find a way to come out in the open one way or another.

Piku

Piku comes as a breath of fresh air amid the list of dramatic releases in Hindi cinema. It ensembles stunning actors like late actor Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The quirky film showcases the sweet-bitter real father-daughter relationship that really goes on to make a great story. From loving parents to parents getting on nerves with their antics, the film has a unique setting in itself.

English Vinglish

Made by a female director, Meghna Gulzar, English Vinglish is a simple yet beautifully made film that shows the struggles of a sweet-tempered housewife who does not know to speak english and her well-educated husband and daughter. The film featuring Sridevi depicts how an uneducated woman is looked down on by other family members because she cannot speak English. It also empowers many women as the lead character goes on to fight against all the odds and finds her own self-confidence by learning the language.

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Released in 2005, the comedy family drama features a grounded father-son relationship that differs from the standard father-son plots in Bollywood films. It follows the journey of a rich businessman who suddenly becomes strict in order to teach his son, who has no responsibility for anything he does and is unfocuses, life lessons. Eventually, when the father does not speak to his son for a long time, the son learns the importance of his father in his life.

Baghban

Revolving around an elderly couple, Baghban is a family drama that highlights the issues faced in joint families in society. It shows how children abandon their parents in order to live a hassle-free life with their wives and children. From children wanting freedom and enjoying their life without living responsibly, to working parents not able to pay proper attention to children, the film has it all. The climax, however, comes as a lesson as the parents disown their sons and daughters-in-law for eternity.

