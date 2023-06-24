Kapoor Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Janhvi Enjoy Sweet Summer Solstice In London

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, recently embarked on a dinner date with her sister Rhea Kapoor and cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Rhea, accompanied by her husband Karan Boolani, joined Janhvi for a vacation in the UK. The director shared a series of pictures on social media, giving us a glimpse into their memorable evening.

3 things you need to know

Sonam Kapoor has been residing in London after she gave birth to her son Vayu.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday also in London.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Inside the Kapoor sisters' enchanting dinner date

From a candid photo of Sonam and Janhvi sharing laughter to a beautifully decorated table with delectable delicacies, Rhea's photo album has it all. The first image captures Janhvi and Sonam having a joyful time together. Sonam dazzled in an orange ensemble with a plunging neckline, while Janhvi opted for a stylish white top.

The following images offer a tantalizing glimpse of the scrumptious food they enjoyed. The second-to-last photo appears to be taken at Sonam's home, showcasing a candlelit dinner table adorned with bouquets and cutlery. In the background, a glimpse of a variety of dishes on the kitchen counter can also be seen. Lastly, Rhea treated her fans to a video, offering a sneak peek at her stylish attire for the dinner date.

Captioning the post, Rhea wrote, "Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight." Janhvi Kapoor couldn't resist dropping a heart emoticon in the comments, while a fan described them as the "Stunning Kapoor Sisters."

What's keeping Rhea Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor occupied?

Rhea Kapoor has been busy directing her upcoming film, The Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The release date for the film is yet to be announced. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for the release of her next movie, Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, the film is set to premiere on the OTT platform Prime Video in July.