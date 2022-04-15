Kapoors & Bhatts: Ranbir-Alia In Unseen Picture-perfect Moment With Each Other's Families

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not been able to get over the stunning moments from their much-discussed wedding. After days of secrecy with no confirmation from the family about the D-day, the visuals were finally worth it when the power couple tied the knot on Thursday. A day later, more highlights from the wedding are surfacing and every moment of it is showcasing an already-existing or newly-formed relationship in a different light.

One such moment was the families of the couple coming together. The smiles on their faces expressed their delight to form this new bond.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose with their family members in beautiful moment

Ranbir had Alia Bhatt's father, veteran director Mahesh Bhatt, standing behind him, and his mother-in-law, actor Soni Razdan to his right, while the bride had her mother-in-law, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and husband Bharat Sahni to her left in the photo shared by Riddhima on Instagram. Alia's sister Shaheen too was a part of the picture as she held the Udta Punjab star between the respective families.

Riddhima captioned the photo as 'family' with a heart emoji, symbolising the new bond between the families into one family, through the union of the respective families' son and daughter.

Another moment of the Kapoors and Bhatt's bonding was Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt posing with Ranbir's uncles Karan and Kunal Kapoor, sons of Shashi Kapoor.

Unseen pictures from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Meanwhile, apart from the heartwarming pictures shared by Alia Bhatt and the other guests of the event, numerous unseen moments surfaced on social media.

In some of them, Ranbir and Alia were lost in each other's eyes. The couple was clicked performing rituals and a highlight was their smiles during the moments. The one that stood out was Alia's excitement as she held Ranbir's hands for the 'pheras.'

See the photos here.

The groom going down on his knees during the varmala ceremony or taking his dulhaniya into his arms and walking away with her after posing in front of the media was the other talked-about moment of the marriage.