Karachi To Noida First Song Showcases Seema Haider's Journey From Pakistan To India

Karachi to Noida is an upcoming Hindi-language movie based on the life of Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who made headlines for her cross-border love story with Sachin Meena, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. The movie based on Seema's life has generated buzz, much like the news of her crossing the border from Pakistan and seeking refuge in India. The makers of the film recently dropped the theme song of the film.

Karachi to Noida is produced by Amit Jani.

The first single of the movie is titled Chal Pade Hain Hum.

Seema Haider crossed the border with her 4 children, a few months back.

Karachi to Noida theme song narrates the ordeal of Seema Haider

The theme song of Karachi to Noida, titled Chal Pade Hain Hum, narrates the story of Seema Haider who went to great lengths to cross the border with her four children to live with Sachin. In the video, actress Farheen Falak, who essays the role of Seema, is seen was seen eloping with her children to explore herself in India amongst new people.

Excited to share this new song "CHAL PADE HAIN HUM" with you guys.

A good song is not based on how many people like it, but on how many memories and feelings, you get. that’s the true beauty of music.https://t.co/FL3S7erylj#farheenfalak #seemahaider pic.twitter.com/WiA588pgiE — Farheen Falak (@FarheenFlk) August 20, 2023

The song has been sung by Preeti Saroj while the lyrics have been penned by the film's produer Amit Jani. The song was launched on more than 500 music platforms and an event was organised at Sanskar Bhartiya Auditorium in Delhi. The film's director Jayant Sinha, singer Preeti Saroj and lead actress Farheen Falak were in attendance at the song launch of the film Karachi to Noida in the city.

All about Seema Haider case

Seema Haider fell in love with Sachin while playing PUBG during the pandemic. She was already married to a man named Ghulam Haider, but decided to leave Pakistan with her four children to lead a happy life with Sachin. Earlier, producer Amit Jani revealed that he was willing to offer a role to Seema due to her financial struggles. However, her part in the movie has not been confirmed yet.