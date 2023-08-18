Karachi To Noida: Song From Film Based On Seema Haider Gets First Poster, Release Date

Seema Haider made headlines with her cross-border love story with a man named Sachin Meena who hails from Uttar Pradesh. Seema's story will be presented onscreen by filmmaker Amit Jani. Titled Karachi to Noida has been in the making for some time now and Amit unveiled the poster of the movie's first single titled Chal Pade Hain Hum.

3 things you need to know

Seema Haider crossed the border from Pakistan with her four kids to marry the love of her life.

Haider is currently being investigated by the UP ATS (Anti Terrorist Squad).

The first song from the film will be out on August 20.

Karachi to Noida first song title, poster out

The makers of Karachi to Noida shared the first poster of the song titled Chal Pade Hain Hum on their official social media handles. The song will be released on August 20. The song has been sung by Preeti Saroj while the lyrics have been penned by producer Amit Jani. Farheen Falak will feature as the main lead and essay the role of Seema Haider.

(Makers of Karachi to Noida have released the poster of the film's first single | Image: Amit Jani/Instagram)

Meanwhile, supporting artists in the film include Shrishti Bansal Kyra Negi, Misha Negi, Sushant Rana, Das, Aman and Sandesh. The music director and composer of Chal Pade Hai Hum is Shashank Durgvanshi. Meanwhile, the movie is helmed by filmmaker Bharat Singh.

Is Seema Haider a part of the movie?

Producer Amit Jani had earlier revealed that he would offer a role to Seema Haider in the movie due to the financial struggles of the couple. It was also reported that she auditioned for a role in the movie based on her life but it is yet not revealed what part, if at all, she will be portraying in Karachi To Noida. Nevertheless, the movie will feature how Seema and Sachin fell in love with each other over PUBG and how the woman managed to cross the border to be with her partner.