Karan Boolani Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor is celebrating her 34th birthday today and a number of Rhea Kapoor's family members and friends sent her birthday wishes. Among them, Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani’s birthday wish for her got a lot of attention from netizens. In the birthday wish he stated that she has brought much happiness and joy in his life.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Karan Boolani posts pictures on Rhea Kapoor's birthday

Karan Boolani posted a series of pictures of Rhea Kapoor and one with him. He mentioned in the post that he hopes to bring as much joy and happiness to Rhea’s life as she has brought in his life. He further stated that he wishes her a birthday filled with laughter and love and hopes that her next year is even better than her last. Here is what the caption on the post read, “I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday”. Check out the post from his profile wishing Rhea on her birthday below.

Rhea Kapoor's photos

Netizens react to Rhea Kapoor's pictures

As soon as the post of Rhea Kapoor’s birthday wish went up on social media, it was well-received by the fans of the celebrity. A number of fans of Rhea Kapoor gushed to the post to leave their comments and reaction on post. Several fans expressed that the two are looking adorable in the picture together and that they must post more pictures together. Check out the comments by some of the fans from the profile below.

Several other fans sent their birthday wishes to Rhea Kapoor in the post’s comment section. Numerous other fans sent her love and kind regards and left heart and kiss emoticons in the comment section. Check out the comments by some of the fans from the profile below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Rhea Kapoor dating Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor has been open about her dating life with Karan Boolani on social media. The two are often seen posting pictures together on Instagram. Take a look at the pictures below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Image credits: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.