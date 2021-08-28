Karan Deol Believes 'as An Actor, You Are A Brand & You Sell Yourself Like A Commodity'

Sunny Deol's son and actor Karan Deol is only a film old, however, his entire family has been in the entertainment industry for decades now. Thus, Karan knows how the industry has changed over the years. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that for beginners, actors are more than just their profession.

In a conversation with the media outlet, Karan said that Sunny Deol and Dharmendra's time in the film industry was 'completely industry.' He noted that today there are many other factors for the actors. He added that as an actor, one is a brand and they are 'selling themselves like a commodity out there,' and 'promoting themselves' on social media handles. Karan highlighted that earlier, social media was 'not big,' and there were 'different ways to connect' with the fans. He added that one has to stay 'relevant' with today's generation.

The 30-year-old actor is getting used to being active on social media platforms, however, the one aspect he cannot make sense of is 'film promotions.' The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor that he 'needs to get a little better' at it. The actor also pointed out that he is not 'spotted' like other actors, nor he is seen at any parties. He believes he is 'different' from others.

Dharmendra's grandson added that one has to be who they are and not someone they are not. He said that he does not do things that makes him 'uncomfortable' or does not 'suit him.' He said that one has to let their personality show its 'honest side' and they cannot lie about themselves.

When asked about the best career advice he has received from Dharmendra, he answered that his grandfather said that at his age, he is 'still learning.' Karan added Dharmendra tells him to look around him and 'absorb everything.' He said that one never knows what they can learn one day or some 'interesting character' can grab their eye that they can implement later. Karan signed off by saying that in people's lives, they are stuck and have stopped seeing around them.

Karan Deol made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in the year 2019. He is currently preparing for his roles for the sequel of a family drama, Apne that was released in 2007.

IMAGE: KARAN DEOL'S INSTAGRAM