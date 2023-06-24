Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Choose Mountains Over Beaches For Honeymoon

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's star-studded wedding festivities culminated June 18. They tied the knot surrounded by their friends, families and well wishers. The newly married pair has now flown off for their honeymoon to a scenic location. Deol has been sharing several snippets from his trip on his social media account.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, tied the knot with long-time partner Drisha Acharya after 6 years of courtship.

Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy.

Karan and Drisha had reportedly exchanged rings informally on the occasion of the former's grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's anniversary later followed by an official roka.

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya tour the mountains



Deol and Acharya are currently honeymooning in Manali. Deol has been active on his Instagram stories sharing several glimpses of the lush green locales. From waterfalls, to fresh streams, fog-covered mountain tops and sunlit skies, Deol and Acharya appear to be thoroughly taking in the sights and sounds of the place.

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya honeymoon in Manali | Image: imkarandeol/Instagram)



Deol also recently shared a short video of himself causally admiring the the flora and fauna with Drisha behind the camera capturing the moment. The actor however, has only shared one picture of himself along with wife Drisha. Both appear to be casually dressed and ready to explore the mountains behind them.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's quiet romance and star-studded wedding



Deol and Acharya's shared a quiet courtship period spanning 6 years keeping their relationship hidden away from the public eye. Even as news of Deol's engagement broke there was no clarity for a whileon who the mystery woman in his life was. The two hosted their wedding festivities in the latter half of June with several big names from Bollywood in attendance for each. The two officially tied the knot on June 18.