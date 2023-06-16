Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Sangeet Ceremony: Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Arrive At The Venue

Quick links:
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya pose for the shutterbugs at their sangeet ceremony. The couple showed up in matching black, printed outfits.
The father of the groom - Sunny Deol channeled his Gadar 2 look for the sangeet ceremony of his son. The actor greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and a warm smile.
Actor Bobby Deol was also in attandance at Karan and Drisha's sangeet ceremony. He posed at the event with his son Aryaman Deol.
Bobby Deol also posed at the event with his wife Tanya Deol. The couple was dressed to the nines as they attended the sangeet ceremony of their nephew.
Karan's uncle and actor Abhay Deol also arrived in a pink sherwani at the sangeet ceremony. He attened the couple's roka and mehendi ceremony as well.
Alaana Pandey's mother, Deanne Pandey was also in attendance at the celebrations. She posed at the event with her friends.