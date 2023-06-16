Last Updated:

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Sangeet Ceremony: Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Arrive At The Venue

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya have been in the news for tying the knot soon. The couple is hosting a lavish sangeet ceremony today in Mumbai.

Shreya Pandey
Karan Deol
1/7
Varinder Chawla

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya pose for the shutterbugs at their sangeet ceremony. The couple showed up in matching black, printed outfits. 

Sunny Deol
2/7
Varinder Chawla

The father of the groom - Sunny Deol channeled his Gadar 2 look for the sangeet ceremony of his son. The actor greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and a warm smile. 

Bobby Deol
3/7
Varinder Chawla

Actor Bobby Deol was also in attandance at Karan and Drisha's sangeet ceremony. He posed at the event with his son Aryaman Deol. 

Bobby Deol
4/7
Varinder Chawla

Bobby Deol also posed at the event with his wife Tanya Deol. The couple was dressed to the nines as they attended the sangeet ceremony of their nephew. 

Abhay Deol
5/7
Varinder Chawla

Karan's uncle and actor Abhay Deol also arrived in a pink sherwani at the sangeet ceremony. He attened the couple's roka and mehendi ceremony as well. 

Deanne Pandey
6/7
Varinder Chawla

Alaana Pandey's mother, Deanne Pandey was also in attendance at the celebrations. She posed at the event with her friends. 

Dharmendra
7/7
Varinder Chawla

Karan Deol's grandfather Dharmendra also posed for the shutterbugs at the event. The veteran actor donned a three piece suit to partake in the celebrations.

