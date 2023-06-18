Last Updated:

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Deols Break A Leg Punjabi Style At Festivities

Karan Deol is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya today (June 18). Take a look at glimpses from his barat. 

Hardika Gupta
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan Deol is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya today (June 18). Take a look at glimpses from his barat. They are marrying at Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

For his wedding, the groom-to-be opted for an ivory bandhgala paired with matching pants and a golden-hued dupion stole.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

He completed his look with a white pagdi (turban). Karan seemed elated on his big day and the excitement was visible on his face. 

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen travelling to the wedding venue on a horse. He was accompanied by his family members who danced at the barat.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Legendary actor Dharmendra, Karan's grandfather, arrived at the wedding venue in his car. He also danced at the barat with the family members. 

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Deol was snapped outside his residence as he was prepared for his son's baarat. Later, he was dancing at the barat with other family members.   

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan's uncle Abhay Deol posed for the shutterbugs. He wore a white sherwani for his nephew's wedding. 

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and other ladkewaalas could be seen grooving to dhol beats as they proceeded to the wedding venue. 

