Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Deols Break A Leg Punjabi Style At Festivities

Karan Deol is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya today (June 18). Take a look at glimpses from his barat. They are marrying at Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai.
For his wedding, the groom-to-be opted for an ivory bandhgala paired with matching pants and a golden-hued dupion stole.
He completed his look with a white pagdi (turban). Karan seemed elated on his big day and the excitement was visible on his face.
The actor was seen travelling to the wedding venue on a horse. He was accompanied by his family members who danced at the barat.
Legendary actor Dharmendra, Karan's grandfather, arrived at the wedding venue in his car. He also danced at the barat with the family members.
Sunny Deol was snapped outside his residence as he was prepared for his son's baarat. Later, he was dancing at the barat with other family members.
Karan's uncle Abhay Deol posed for the shutterbugs. He wore a white sherwani for his nephew's wedding.