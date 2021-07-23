Karan Deol Opens Up On How He Is Prepping For 'Apne' After Failure Of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas'

Karan Deol followed his father Sunny Deol's footsteps and entered Bollywood in 2019 with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie did not perform well at the box office. In a recent interaction, the actor shared how he prepped for his next movie and how the pandemic gave him time to reflect on his choices.

Karan Deol on his journey in Bollywood

Talking to Hindustan Times about the failure of his movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan said that he was left alone after his debut and his father Sunny Deol advised him to just be himself and learn from his mistakes. The 30-year-old added that the lockdown gave him time to think and reflect on the choices he wanted to make in his career. He said that he started watching his old acting videos as he did in acting school, he reminisced about why he started acting and how much he loved it, this reinstilled the confidence in him. He added that he got into a positive mindset before he decided to go for another project.

Talking about how he is currently prepping for his upcoming role of a boxer in the sequel of Apne the actor said that his motivation to keep his training going no matter what, even during these tough times, were the people from the fraternity and his own family. His dad had played a boxer in the original Apne. He cited Farhan Akhtar's performance in the sports drama Toofan as to what motivated him. Karan will next be seen in the movie Velley, the movie is the remake of the Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura.

Karan Deol shares a throwback photo with parents Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol

Karan Deol took to his Instagram and shared unseen throwback pictures of himself with his parents Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. The actor shared the photos on the occasion of Mothers Day and wrote, "Mom you picked me up when I was down always turned around my frown, I know back then I was a little clown. When times weren’t right you were always around, You taught me to always believe never to give up, always keep your chin up. I am this person today because of you without your love where would I be, it kept me going through everything. From playing Donkey Kong To our favourite songs, To those days where I didn’t listen at all. You needn’t worry anymore, Cause it’s my turn now to turn that frown upside down. Love you mom. Happy Mother’s Day."

Image: Karan Deol's Instagram

