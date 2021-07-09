Karan Deol Resumes Shooting For 'Velley'; Shares Picture Of His New Look

Veteran actor Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol will soon star in the upcoming film Velley. Velley, a crime comedy will be helmed by Deven Munja. While Karan Deol is all set to start the film's shoot in Delhi, he recently had a grooming session for a new look.

Karan Deol shares new look for his upcoming film

Karan Deol recently took to his Instagram handle to share his new look for his upcoming film Velley. The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor's caption read, "New look, new beginnings! #Just #NewLook". He further gave credits to the photographer and hairstylist and wrote, "📷:- @nikhilshenoyphoto Hair by @tushar_hair". Karan Deol's uncle Bobby Deol reacted to Karan's new look. The Houseful 4 actor commented with several 'fire' emojis on the photo.

Karan Deol on getting back to shoot life

In a recent chat with ANI, Karan Deol opened up about getting back to shoot life. He also mentioned how he is excited about his new venture. He said, "The lockdown was tough for all of us but it is important to slowly safely restart. I am excited and looking forward to getting back to shoot life. Working on something really different this time with a young enthusiastic team, can't wait to share details soon.".

Karan Deol shares a throwback photo with his parents

Karan Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback photo with her parents Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. He shared the photos to wish Pooja on Mother's Day. Karan penned a heartfelt poem for his mother and mentioned how his mother has always supported him. He also recalled several childhood memories with his mother and promised her how he will make her smile.

Karan Deol's trivia

Karan Deol is the son of actor Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra. The 30-year-old made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring opposite Sahher Bambba. The film also cast Simone Singh, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Sachin Khedekar, and Meghna Malik. The film released on September 20, 2019. Karan will now feature in the film Velley.

