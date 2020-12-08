Karan Deol Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Bade Papa Dharmendra; Take A Look

Veteran star Dharmendra has turned a year older on Tuesday, December 08, 2020. To mark this special day, several Bollywood celebrities, family members and many more went all out to wish the birthday boy. Among the many celebs, grandson and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Karan Deol took to Instagram to share adorable pictures and pen a heartfelt note for his grandfather on his special day. Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice in the comment section.

Taking to his Instagram handle. Karan Deol went on to pen a sweet birthday wish for his dear grandfather. In the picture, the actor along with his grandfather can be seen giving a candid pose. In the other picture, Karan merged two pictures of them. In the top picture, Dharmendra can be seen giving all his love to young Karan. In the other picture, the duo can be seen all smiles in the candid picture looking all handsome. In the picture, Karan can be seen donning a bright yellow polo t-shirt. Dharmendra, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white shirt along with a waistcoat and also opted for a hat.

Along with these lovely pictures, Karan also penned a sweet birthday wish. He wrote, “@aapkadharam happy birthday bade papa love you”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Even though the actor has limited his comments, a few fans commented some sweet positive wishes. Some of the users commented praising the picture, while some commented with several emojis. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday Superstar Legend Of Bollywood”. While the other one wrote, “nice”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol also wished the actor on his respective social media. Bobby took to Instagram and posted a major throwback photo with his father. The monochrome picture shows the young Bobby Deol kissing Dharmendra on his cheeks. In this Instagram post, the father-son pair wore the same shirts and were twinning. Wishing his father on Instagram, Bobby Deol also penned a sweet message. Take a look at Bobby Deol's Instagram post.

