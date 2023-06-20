Karan Deol Shares Unseen Wedding Photos With Mom Pooja Deol, Grandmother Prakash Kaur

Quick links:
Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. The couple's marriage was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.
Karan wore a white and golden sherwani. On the other hand, Drisha opted for a traditional red and golden lehenga. The wedding took place at Taj Land’s End Hotel in Bandra.
Recently, Karan Deol shared a series of unseen photos from his wedding wherein fans got a glimpse of Dharmendra with his first wife Prakash Kaur. They were captured giving the couple their blessings.
In another photo, fans saw a rare appearance of Sunny Deol's wife Pooja as they posed with the newly married couple in all smiles.
Karan also dropped some photos from his wedding reception, wherein he was seen posing with his close family members including Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol and others.
The turban-clad family posed together with the groom and were accompanied by Bobby's wife Tanya and Sunny's wife Pooja.
Sharing yet another photo with his family members, Karan Deol wrote, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude."