Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Hosting High-profile Dinner; 'my Home Not A COVID Hotspot'

Bollywood film director Karan Johar on Wednesday broke silence over the party that was hosted by him. Johar revealed on Instagram that he and his family members did their RT-PCR tests and the results came back negative. Moreover, the Director-Producer revealed that he himself got tested twice to be safe.

The filmmaker has also thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for ensuring the safety of the Mumbai metropolis. Addressing the reports about a gathering that he hosted, Karan Johar remarked that "8 people intimate gathering is not a party". He has also asserted that he follows all norms and protocols in his house and that it is not a COVID-19 hotspot.

"My home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no "hotspot" of Covid," said Karan Johar in his Instagram stories. "All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly," he added.

Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora asymptomatic: Sources

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Following this, the BMC has been working actively to identify people at risk of getting the infection from the two stars. After Kareena’s house was sealed by them, the officials had revealed setting up testing camps where RT-PCR tests of the residents would be done. The sources of Republic Media Network claimed that the party where the two contracted the virus, was hosted by director-producer Karan Johar; and both Kareena and Amrita are asymptomatic.

Earlier, the Mumbai civic body had issued a statement about their medical teams conducting RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at the residential buildings of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Apart from this, sanitisation of the building premises will also be done, it said.

According to the sources, both Amrita and Kareena are asymptomatic and have been put under home quarantine. Besides this, proper fumigation and testing will be done for people in their building. Testing of the children will be avoided. The sources claimed that the party where the two contracted the life taking virus was hosted by director-producer Karan Johar, and it went on for four hours.

Image: PTI