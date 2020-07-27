'Karan Johar Insulted Sushant Singh Rajput', PIL In Bombay HC Questions Investigation

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to several sensational allegations, not just from fans, but even celebrities and politicians have joined in. In the latest development, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court, seeking a high-level probe into the demise. The petition claimed that Karan Johar 'insulted' the late star and that the 'spat' between Sushant and Salman Khan was out in the open, and that even Mumbai Police was trying to hush up ‘facts.’

PIL for Sushant case

The PIL, filed by a social activist Amit Thakkar, claimed that Sushant was distressed about the film Paani, something that director Shekhar Kapur too had stated. The petitioner claimed that in order to make the film a reality, the actor denied seven big films in Bollywood, and at the last moment, the venture was called off.

The PIL also questioned the role of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in Sushant’s case and the conversations that took place between him and the banner with regard to the film Drive, that was produced by the banner. There was an inordinate delay with regards to the film as it was first set to release in the theatres before it finally released on Netflix last year.

In the PIL, the activist claimed Karan Johar ‘insulted’ Sushant and called him a ‘flop star’ and that Salman and Sushant’s spat was out in the open.

“The actor has committed suicide which needs to be investigated, the bigwigs of Bollywood systematically sidelined him and left him with no option but to take the extreme step,” the PIL read.

Talking about the ‘underworld links’ of Bollywood stars, it also stated that Mumbai Police had deliberately tried to cover up the truth and demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

The case is likely to come up before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, though an official word on it is awaited.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is likely to be summoned by Mumbai Police in a week. This is after his manager, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta were summoned.

On Monday, Mahesh Bhatt became the latest celebrity to be questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with the case after over 35 names, including Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and Shekhar Kapur recorded their statements.

