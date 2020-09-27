Karan Johar Questioned On Bollywood Drug Nexus At Goa Airport; Silent Over Controversy

Dharma Productions boss Karan Johar remained tight-lipped about the Bollywood-drug link probe as Republic Media Network questioned the producer-director as he was departing to Mumbai from Goa on Sunday.

Karan Johar's party video from 2019 is under NCB's lens as the agency has taken up Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about the gathering which featured top Bollywood actors and celebrities. In the clip, first posted by Johar on Instagram last year, actors Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor among others can be seen partying together. The needle of suspicion is on one particular part of the video where Vicky Kaushal appears to be 'sniffing' and something resembling a white pattern can be seen close to him and Ayan Mukherji. While some say that it is a 'substance', others opine that it may be merely a reflection of light.

On being questioned by Republic TV about the Bollywood A-listers being named in the drug probe by the NCB, Karan Johar refused to divulge anything even as questions were constantly directed at him. This came just after the NCB received a forensic report about the video.

Karan Johar's video authenticated

Republic Media Network sources on Sunday informed that the forensic report of the party video at Karan Johar’s residence in 2019 where over which questions were raised has been submitted to the NCB.

The report from the forensic department states that the video is authentic and hasn’t been doctored or edited, sources said. A meeting will be called over the same where the NCB team led by NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra and DDG Mutha Ashok Jain will discuss this with NCB DG Rakesh Asthana to decide on the next course of action.

This comes a day after director-producer Karan Johar has quashed all claims and allegations that narcotics were consumed at one of the parties organised at the filmmaker's home, calling the allegations false and baseless. On Friday, Johar shared a lengthy statement on Instagram saying that neither he consumes narcotics nor does he encourage people to use any such substance.

In the statement, Karan Johar categorically stated that he has neither consumed drugs nor supported their consumption

