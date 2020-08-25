Karan Kapadia Shares A Picture With Robert Pattinson; Calls Him 'my Boy Vengeance'

Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia recently shared a picture with Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson. He praised Pattinson starrer The Batman trailer which was recently released. Karan also sent his wishes to the Twilight star.

Karan Kapadia shares a picture with Robert Pattinson

Karan Kapadia took to his official Instagram handle, where he has been quite active, to share a picture with Robert Pattinson. It is speculated to be from the sets of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which stars Pattinson as Neil. The movie also features Karan’s aunt, Dimple Kapadia as Priya.

Karan Kapadia called the Hollywood actor “vengeance,” referring to The Batman trailer in which he introduces himself as vengeance to some goons, donning the bat-suit. Karan stated that the trailer was “incredible” and sent good luck to “Bob”. Check out his post below.

Karan Kapadia’s picture with Robert Pattinson grabbed attention from his followers. A user mentioned that he saw Tenet and praised Dimple Kapadia’s performance in it. As Karan called Robert “Bob” a user asked him if he meant “Rob,” but he replied saying no, sticking with what he called the actor in his caption. Take a look at a few reactions on the post.

About Karan Kapadia

Karan Kapadia is the son of Hindi film actor and costume designer, late Simple Kapadia. He was born on September 16, 1993, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Dimple Kapadia is his maternal aunt and Twinkle Khanna is his cousin. Akshay Kumar is Karan’s brother-in-law.

About 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson star as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. Directed by Matt Reeves, it is a reboot of the Batman film franchise, set in a different DCEU universe. The movie also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman will show the detective side of the cape crusader as he is in the early stage of being a superhero. The production on the movie was stopped in mid-March and has subsequently affected the release date of the film. It was originally scheduled to be out on June 25, 2021. Now the production is said to resume in September in the United Kingdom. The Batman is currently eyeing to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021

Promo Image Source: Karan Kapadia and Tenet Film Instagram

