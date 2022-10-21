Karan Kundrra Faces Backlash For Romancing 12-year-old 'Uri' Actor In Music Video

Television actor Karan Kundrra has been facing backlash on the internet after featuring in an Instagram Reels alongside 12-year-old Uri actor Riva Arora. The video stars Riva cheating on her boyfriend with Kundrra.

Meanwhile, netizens were upset that the Roadies fame Kundrra was enacting and romancing the minor in the video. As the video did not go down well, the video was immediately removed.

A user wrote, "Karan Kundrra is 38 years old and another actor also looks more than 20 years old. Riva Arora (the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this," while another tweeted, "Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public paedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it. She was made to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age?"

Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it.

"Yes her parents are responsible but Karan and the other guy are equally in this. they should've just not accepted this knowing a 12 yrs old is in here. and abt the last line there are a lot of child actors in the industry, not just Riva," wrote a Twitterati.

It is pertinent to note that Riva Arora has 8.2 million followers on Instagram and she has enacted in films like Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena and Vicky Kaushal's Uri. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra recently hosted the famous Dance Deewane Juniors.

