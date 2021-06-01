Karan Mehra Arrested, Ankita Lokhande Heartbroken As June Begins: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 1, 2021. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra getting arrested to R Madhavan's 51st birthday, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Karan Mehra arrested

Popular television actor Karan Mehra who played Naitik Singhania in the highly popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of domestic violence on Monday night. Mehra's wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint with the Goregaon Police against him following an alleged brawl that occurred between them. He has been arrested under Section 336, 337, 332, 504, 506 of the IPC and will be produced before the court today by the Goregaon police.

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

R Madhavan's 51st birthday

3 Idiots actor R Madhavan celebrates his 51st birthday today, on June 1, 2021. The actor had taken to Twitter to pen a loving note directed to his fans thanking them for all the wishes and also shared that he will be spending time with his close family and will not be celebrating owing to the ongoing pandemic. Maddy is currently in Dubai with his wife Sarita and son Vedant.

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

Sanjay Dutt shares unseen pictures of Nargis

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram earlier today and shared unseen pictures of his late mother and veteran actor Nargis on her birth anniversary. The pictures featured a young Nargis along with her three children in one picture while the other picture featured her with her husband Sunil Dutt. Sanjay's caption read, "There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa❤️"

Ankita Lokhande shares a 'heartbroken' emoji ahead of SSR's death anniversary

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year and it is soon going to be his one-year death anniversary. His ex-girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared a broken heart emoji and wrote 'June' in her stories. She also took to her social media handle to share quotes about love and relationships.

Aanand L Rai's team addresses rumors of Kartik Aaryan being dropped from the next film

Amid all the rumors surrounding actor Kartik Aaryan being dropped from Aanand L Rai’s next venture, the production house issued a clarification on the same. The official spokesperson for the Zero director’s Colour Yellow Productions has issued a statement denying all the rumors. The spokesperson stated that "These are baseless rumors. We've met Kartik for a different film and we're still talking. We've taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix-up."

