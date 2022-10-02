Karan Mehra Breaks Down While Speaking About Son Kavish; 'zero Information About Him'

Television stars and ex-couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra are currently embroiled in a legal dispute after the former accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star of domestic violence last year, following which he was arrested. Meanwhile, Karan Mehra has been making severe accusations against his estranged wife and recently he broke down during an interview while talking about his son Kavish, stating that he has no idea where the latter is for 1 year.

Karan Mehra says he has no information about his son Kavish

Recently, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Mehra said that he doesn't have any information about his son (Kavish Mehra). The actor broke down and said,

"Nobody has any clue and my neighbour also does not see him. The frequency of them spotting my son has become zero this entire year because they don’t see him anywhere. I don’t know what all he is going through." "But I think I will meet him very soon. Divorce is still in process," he continued.

Karan even revealed that his son has changed a lot in the past few years, adding, "He has become so afraid of being in front of cameras, which is strange because he loved cameras." In the same interview, the actor also expressed the importance of fighting the legal battle against Rawal. He said, "All sorts of pressures have been added whether it is financially, physically or mentally. But you chose to fight. That’s what I am doing. I am fighting alone. I stand alone today and I fight all odds because it is for my parents and my brother, my son. What kind of a father, brother or son would I be if I do not fight for them?"

Nisha and Karan were married for more than nine years before she accused him of domestic abuse in 2021. Karan was arrested after Rawal filed an FIR against the actor in May 2021 for assaulting her, an allegation he denied when he came out of jail after a few hours.

Image: Instagram/@missnisharawal/@realkaranmehra