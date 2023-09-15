Karan Patel's Darran Chhoo Motion Poster: Actor Plays Confused Man Torn Between Choices

After an illustrious career in television followed by a foray into OTT, Karan Patel is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a lead actor. He is headlining Darran Chhoo. What's more? The film will release theatrically.

Karan Patel is best known for his role of Raman Kumar Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired between 2013 to 2019.

The actor has starred in four films prior to Darran Chhoo, but played small roles in them.

Darran Chhoo is co-produced by Karan's wife Ankita Bhargava.

Karan Patel gears up to play the leading role

Though Karan Patel has done nominal roles in four other feature films prior to Darran Chhoo, the latter marks an important milestone in the actor's career. Darran Chhoo, a feature film, will see Karan playing the lead role. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the announcement with a motion poster for the film.



The motion poster depicts Karan in a conundrum between 'shaadi, job, family, pyaar and paisa' (marriage, job, family and money). The caption revealed that the film will release in theatres on October 13. Ankita Bhargava, co-producer for Darran Chhoo and Patel's wife, also shared the motion poster of the film.

She shared that the reason they decided to make the film was because they wanted the story to reach the world. Her caption read, "And here it is !!! Now you know #whatsdarranchhoo For us this isnt just a film This is a story that we believed in so much that we wanted it to reach the entire world ! #rabbdimehr #darranchhoo #ourfirst"

Wishes pour in for Karan Patel

Seeing that Darran Chhoo will mark a major milestone in Karan Patel's acting career, wishes from his industry colleagues poured in. Hitten Tejwani, Neha Swami, Jankee Parekh, Smriti Kalra, Kaushal Kapoor, Neena Kulkarni and Shardul Pandit among others sent their best wishes to the couple, as they embarked on a new professional journey together.