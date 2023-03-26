Karan Singh Grover Manifested Bipasha Basu In His Life, Here's Proof

Bipasha Basu's Instagram stories recently featured a reel posted by Jannat Khan, wife of Ayaz Khan, who featured with Karan Singh Grover in the popular show Dill Mill Gayye. In the show, which aired from 2007 to 2010, Karan featured in the role of a doctor. The short clip was a scene from the show where Karan raved about now wife, Bipasha. This has led to many jokingly pointing out that Grover manifested Bipasha in to his life.

The viral Dill Mill Gayye clip

The now-popular clip is a scene from one of the episodes of Dill Mill Gayye. It made Karan Sigh Grover, who played Dr Armaan, a household name at the time. The clip showed a locker room discussion between the on-screen doctors where Karan's Dr Armaan was heard talking about the "Bipasha craze". His character went on to say that if a woman like Bipasha were to enter his life, he would consider it "set". The video, a fan edit, then cut to a montage of several clips featuring Karan and Bipasha from their current lives.



The narrative of the edit states how Karan had manifested Bipasha way back in 2007, before even having ever met her. Jannat Khan shared this reel to her story, tagging the couple and captioning it "Power of manifestation" followed by a laughing emoji and a heart. Bipasha too shared Jannat's story with a series of laughing emojis.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's love story



Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met each other on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone. The couple had a whirlwind romance and tied the knot in April of 2016 in an elaborate ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in August last year.



Karan was last seen in television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He will next feature in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.