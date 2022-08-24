Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu officially announced their pregnancy through social media by sharing their photos with the fans. The moment they announced the pregnancy, numerous fans took to the comments and showered heart and heart-eyed emojis while congratulating the duo for the pregnancy. While the duo has been receiving best wishes from celebrities and fans, Karan Singh Grover recently opened up about how he was experiencing a combination of feelings. He penned a long note on social media stating how he was constantly changing while trying to make things better.

Karan Singh Grover reflects on his feelings about Bipasha’s pregnancy

Karan Singh Grover recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo in which he and his wife Bipasha Basu can be seen gazing at her baby bump with a gleeful smile on their face. In the caption, he penned a note stating how it was all new but still felt familiar but not that familiar like he had done this before and more like his most beautiful dream. He further recalled the time he learned about Bipasha’s pregnancy and stated how every cell of his being exploded with love and joy. Karan Singh Grover also stated how he was constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to the miracle of a woman creating life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day while stating how he was waiting to express what he felt in words.

The caption read, “It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar…not familiar like I’ve done this before but more like I’ve felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven’t brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy. When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the exact same feeling every minute of everyday since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite , unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her…it’s just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is. I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don’t talk about this all the time?...” (sic) Take a look at the post-

