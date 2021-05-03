Karan Singh Grover Shares "real" Meaning Of FEAR, Motivates Fans To 'face Everything'

Qubool Hai actor Karan Singh Grover is a fitness enthusiast and his social media profile is a testimony to it. The Alone star often takes to his Instagram space to share videos of his workouts to motivate his followers towards a healthy lifestyle. On Monday, May 3, Karan Singh Grover, once again shared a fitness video, however, while doing so the actor also explained the real meaning of fear that is sure to leave his netizens inspired.

Karan Singh Grover shares real meaning of ‘Fear’

In the clip shared by Karan, he can be seen performing a dynamic exercise with a Nan Chaku. The video begins with Karan holding the martial arts and swinging it in the normal left-right motion. Soon, the actor picks up the pace by changing the motion of his hands without accidentally hitting himself with the chain stick.

The actor’s perfectly sculpted and toned physique aptly gives a hint at how hard the Hate Story 3 star works out towards maintaining it. Along with the video, Karan shared his own definition of the word fear. According to him, the full form of FEAR is “Face Everything And Rise”. Check out the post shared by him below:

Upon seeing the post of the Qubool Hai star, fans couldn’t help themselves from complimenting him. While one user wrote, “This is seriously so impressive!! Your instincts are unbelievable”, another said, “We will rise once again.. thank you Karan for always spreading positivity and hope”. Heart and smiley emoticons from fans flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, in another post, the star shared gave his followers a sneak peek into his core working session. In the video, Karan Singh Grover can be seen performing a dynamic pull-up exercise by hanging from a fitness rod doing oblique twists. Displaying great body strength and balance, the actor garnered umpteen praises from netizens. Take a look at the video shared by him here:

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in the web show, Qubool Hai 2.0. Helmed by Glen Baretto, the web show premiered on ZEE5 in the month of March. Reprising his role as Asad Ahmad Khan, the show features Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role alongside him.

(Promo Image Source: Karan Singh Grover's Instagram)

