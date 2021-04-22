Karan Singh Grover's Workout Video Is 'scary' For Bipasha; Fans Compare Him To Baba Ramdev

Actor Karan Singh Grover's latest workout video recently garnered a lot of eyeballs on social media as he practised the "Agnisara" Yoga Asana. However, his beloved wife Bipasha Basu found his workout video "scary" while fans humorously compared the Qubool 2.0 star to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. In the video clip shared by Karan on his Instagram handle yesterday, he could be seen flaunting his hunky physique while performing the tough Yoga Asana efficiently like a pro.

Bipasha Basu calls Karan Singh Grover's workout video "scary and tough"

Karan Singh Grover is a big-time fitness enthusiast and the film and television actor's Instagram handle is proof. The 39-year-old leaves no opportunities to shell out major fitness and workout goals for fans by often posting videos of his strenuous workout sessions on social media. Similarly, on Wednesday, i.e. April 21, 2021, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star left fans gushing over a video of him practising the Agnisara Asana.

Soon after the video surfaced online, although Karan Singh Grover's wife lauded his workout video, she slid into the comment section of the IG post and called it "scary". In the video, Karan could be seen performing a breathing exercise that comprises manipulating the muscles of one's stomach while breathing. While he simply captioned the video writing, "#agnisara", his wife and Dangerous co-star reacted to it by commenting: "It looks so scary and tough".

Check out Karan Singh Grover's Instagram post below:

In no time from sharing the video on Instagram, Karan Singh Grover's post was quick to go viral with over a whopping 350k views and hundreds of fans also flocked to the comment section to share their reaction about the same. While a majority of users jokingly compared him to Baba Ramdev by referring to him as "Baba Ramdev lite", "Baba Ramdev pro" and "Hot Baba Ramdev", a lot of fans also showered the actor with heaps of praise. One user also went on to comment, "I am convinced that you are a superhero. Just look at you, doing it with so much of ease."

Take a look at some reactions by netizens below:

Promo Image Source: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.