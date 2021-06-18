Karanvir Bohra & Wife Teejay Sidhu Pen Down Heartfelt Notes For Gia On Her Six Month Bday

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are parents to three daughters. The couple often share glimpses from their daily schedule via Instagram. The couple has four-year-old twin daughters Raya and Vienna. In January 2021, the duo welcomed their third daughter Gia Vanessa Snow. As baby Gia turned six months old on Thursday, her mother Teejay penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Teejay Sidhu wishes her daughter on her half-year birthday

Since it is Gia Vanessa Snow's six month birthday, her mother Teejay cannot hold her excitement. Teejay Sidhu shared a series of photos with Gia while celebrating her six-month birthday. She also penned a caption as a note to her daughter. She wrote, "Happy half-year birthday, my darling baby girl! Every month that passes makes me happy because you keep becoming more endearing, more delightful, more fun! But I also feel a little sad because each month takes you away from babyhood and pushes you towards growing up. Stay little .. just a little longer, my love. I’m not done holding you this close to me! Happy 6 months.. may your light keep shining bright in this world.. may you be blessed always .. ❤️ @thebabysnowflake".

Several fans and friends of Teejay commented on her latest Instagram post. Sara Afreen Khan wrote in her comment, "Oh my god already!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️", while a fan wrote, "Happy 6 months to this delightful darling 😍". Teejay Sidhu's children's account also left a comment on the post. Here's how Teejay Sidhu's Instagram followers reacted to her post.

Karanvir Bohra wishes his daughter Gia

Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with his daughter Gia Vanessa Snow. The actor was seen lifting his daughter in the air with one arm. In the caption, he wrote, "My lil poodle is 6 months today and she is raring to grow up. ❤️ fly fly fly my lil @thebabysnowflake Daddy is always there powering wind underneath your wings.. 🦅". He further added a postscript in his caption and wrote, "This is a family tradition, but pls pls pls don’t try this at home, I have lots n lots of practice.".

