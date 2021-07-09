Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Sidhu Opens Up On Getting Back To Shape Post Pregnancy

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to their four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella and their two-month-old daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. The latter recently went down memory lane and shared a picture of her before she gave birth to her daughters. Speaking about how she was told that getting back in shape wouldn’t take long, she stated how she never really worried about it. While numerous fans applauded her on the post, her husband, Karanvir Bohra dropped in a cute compliment for her in the comments.

Teejay Sidhu’s throwback to her pre-pregnancy body

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of herself from two years back when she shot for a clothing brand. In the photo, she can be seen standing and sporting a set of black and white sportswear along with white coloured sports shoes.

In the caption, she stated how this photo was from the time when she used to have a tiny waist. Speaking about what people told her about getting back in shape post-pregnancy, she stated, “After having a baby, I was told it wouldn't take long to 'get back' to what I was. I never really worried much about 'getting back.' I thought it made more sense to look ahead, move forward. :) Maybe that meant having a 26-inch waist again, maybe not.. but I felt it more important to work towards a stronger healthier self.. to feel good about myself instead of beating myself up over how I look”.

Sharing her experience of pregnancy/childbirth, she added, “Pregnancy/childbirth are hard physically, emotionally, mentally. Let's focus on eating well, exercising, meditating. Let's heal our bodies and souls without worrying about ideal numbers and body shapes. Conceiving, carrying, and delivering a child is nothing short of amazing. Losing weight is just a small detail”.

The moment her post surfaced on the internet, several fans took to her Instagram post and stated how much they agreed to her while others thanked her for sharing her experience with them. Some of them also complimented on how inspiring her words were and stated how she gave them positive vibes. Even Karanvir Bohra didn’t miss out to drop in a compliment for his wife and commented how she looked ‘hottie’ in her photo. Have a look at some of the reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.

