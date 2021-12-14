Kareena, Amrita & 2 More Attendees At KJo's Dinner Party Test COVID Positive: BMC

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Monday after they attended a dinner party. Soon after, the two actors had tested positive. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been working actively to identify people who had attended the party. As per BMC officials, four people, including Kareena and Amrita, who attended the dinner party have now tested positive for the COVID virus.

Four people who attended dinner party at Karan Johar's house test positive

As per a BMC official, "Four persons who attended the dinner party have so far tested positive for Coronavirus. The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday prepared a list of guests present at a party attended by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has contracted COVID-19, and their immediate contacts for testing all of them."

As per Pinkvilla, the two other people who tested positive for the virus were Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who had also attended the dinner party with Kareena and Amrita.

BMC's Additional Commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani said, "The personalities have been also asked to remain isolated at home and avoid any exposure to other people until the RT-PCR results are out. We have to seal the building of Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has been a standard practice of the civic body."

As it was reported earlier, the dinner party that Kareena and Amrita attended was at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence. Earlier this day, Kareena, Amrita and Karan Johar's house was sanitised by officials. BMC officials said, "The civic body has prepared the list of guests who were present at the dinner party and their immediate contacts in the last one week and will test all of them. Some of them have given their swab samples."

Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Kareena had confirmed her diagnosis with a post on her Instagram story and had said that she has isolated herself after her diagnosis. The actor also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the vaccine. "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” she wrote in her story.

Image: Instagram/@amuaroraofficial