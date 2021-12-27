Ever since actors- BFF’s Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, contracted COVID-19 after attending a friend's party, the two have been receiving criticism on social media for loosening their guards. From sanitising their house to arranging COVID camp at their residence, the BMC has been doing everything to curb the spread. Now, after the two recovered from their illness, they were recently spotted at a party at Karisma Kapoor's residence.

Kareena took to her Instagram page and posted a picture with Amrita while giving major fashion goals. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora stood next to each other, Kareena wore an off-shoulder black coloured top pairing it with beige pants. She also accessorised herself with a green neckpiece. Amrita opted for a pink feather outfit.

Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Arora attend a party after COVID-19 recovery

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "We are back (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Amrita. Kareena attended the party with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Amrita was seen with her husband Shakeel Ladak. Recently, after recuperating from her illness, Kareena and Amrita celebrated Christmas with their families on Saturday. Kareena, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh went for a family lunch at the house of Kunal Kapoor, the elder son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal. Other celebrities who were a part of the traditional family lunch included Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Navya Naveli Nanda, and her brother Agastya Nanda, among others.

Earlier, the actor's genome sequencing report has come back negative for the Omicron variant, and she has also shared that she tested negative for COVID. The actor shared the news as she thanked BMC authorities and his friends and family for being there for her through this 'nightmare'. The actor took to her social media account Friday to share an update about her health, which she has been doing ever since she tested positive for COVID. She thanked her sister Karisma Kapoor in her story and called her her 'darling sister' and 'anchor'. She also thanked her 'dear husband' Saif Ali Khan for 'being so patient' during this time.

Image: Instagram/Amuaroraofficial