Kareena-Saif And Other Bollywood Couples' Guide For Getting Through This Lockdown

The quarantine period has proved to be challenging for many. But, some of our Bollywood couples have been giving major goals on how to get through this tough phase. Read ahead to know what your favourite Bollywood couple was up to during this lockdown.

Bollywood couple’s guide to getting through the lockdown period

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. The two tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and have been in a healthy and happy marriage since. The two then became proud parents of the adorable little baby-boy Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have often proved to be great parents and extremely family-oriented people. The two have been spending all of their time in the lockdown by getting involved in many activities to teach new and good things to their son, together. The couple has taught their fans how to stay busy with activities like painting and yoga to stay positive and get through this time.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been in a relationship for a long time now and even spent their quarantine together. The two actors were always spotted together involved in many different activities. Their social media feed suggests that the couple was often busy cooking or playing musical instruments together and even giving each other some great head massages (champi) and haircuts. The couple has taught their fans that together they can get through anything, especially when one of the two is a great chef.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making most of their time being quarantined together. The couple, who dated for six years before tying the knot on November 14, 2018, seems to be head-over-heels for each other and very happy to be getting to spend time together. The two can be spotted cuddling, cooking, eating, cleaning, and working out together during this lockdown. The couple has taught their fans the importance of being mentally happy and satisfied, regardless of being productive or not.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being in a relationship had started making rounds around two years ago, after which the couple eventually made it public and official. Alia and Ranbir were often spotted together during the lockdown. The couple is not only spending quality time together but also attending each other’s family functions. They have spent most of their time in quarantine goofing around with each other’s pets too. The couple has taught the fans that pets can actually be very helpful while getting through tough times.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who tied the knot within months of dating each other, on April 30, 2016, have been happy with each other since. They were also spotted spending some quality time together during this lockdown. Bipasha Basu also cooked some delicious meals for the actor amidst the lockdown. The two also spent a lot of their time working out together. The couple has taught the fans that good food and a good workout definitely equals to a good mood.

