Kareena Drops Photos Of Taimur Harvesting 'homegrown' Radish To Savour 'mooli Ke Paranthe'

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan reaping radish from the Pataudi farm. Saif and Kareena are currently enjoying holidays in Pataudi with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, and the Good Newwz actor has been sharing glimpses from the same on her social media space. Recently, she even uploaded a video of herself and the Sacred Games actor playing badminton inside the palace.

Taimur Ali Khan reaps radish from Pataudi farm

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 30, Kareena uploaded a series of pictures which saw Taimur reaping the home-grown radish from Pataudi farm. The first picture saw the little munchkin holding a radish in one of his hands as he flaunts a smile, while the second picture has him holding the leaves of radish and in the third one, Taimur could be seen trying to pluck the same. Sharing the pictures, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, "गरम गरम मूली के परांठे with घी for lunch #TimTim #Homegrown #Plant #Grow #Eat". Take a look at it here:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor also shared a video of her and Saif playing badminton on the field of Pataudi palace. She added singer AP Dhillon's viral track Summer High to the video and captioned it, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?" To this, Amrita replied in the comments section, "Hahhahaha you can play with us Kareena Kapoor". The 3 Idiots star's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan commented: "I don't know about Amrita Arora but I am."

In the video, the Jab We Met star was seen dressed in a black tank top and white joggers. She tied her hair in a bun and put on white sneakers. On the other hand, the Cocktail star donned a blue T-shirt with orange shorts.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will soon star in the upcoming film The Devotion of Suspect X, which is Netflix's screen adaption of a book of the same name. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

