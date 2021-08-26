Kareena Kapoor Aces 108 Surya Namaskaras In No Time; Trainer Is 'super Proud Of Her'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast as she frequently treats her fans and followers with glimpses of her postpartum workout sessions, reminding new moms to go easy on themselves. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video post her workout session. Kareena's yoga trainer, Anshuka, too gave a huge shout out for achieving a fitness milestone within a short span of time.

Kareena Kapoor does 108 Surya Namaskaras in little time

The video posted by Kareena Kapoor features a bunch of selfie pictures she captured post her workout session. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Gym class and selfies go hand in hand." Kapoor's yoga trainer, Anshuka, too, dropped the same video and gave a huge shout out to the Angrezi Medium actor. Anshuka wrote, "Super proud of you Bebo. This one is super special because we've achieved 108 in such little time and yes although it is physically challenging that can only happen with strong willpower and extreme discipline. I remember doing this and more in 2009! Can't wait to kill each practice and achieve new goals together."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to compliment her beauty. It has already garnered thousands of likes within two hours of its post. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop positive comments. Bebo's best friend, Amrita Arora commented, "We know stunner you" with a red heart and fire emoticon, while her sister Karisma Kapoor wrote, "My stunning sis." A fan penned, "So pretty," while another one chipped in, "So beautiful" with a string of emoticons.

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently welcomed their second child, son Jeh Ali Khan, in the month of February this year. The actor couple is also parents to son Taimur, who was born in the year 2016. After the birth of Taimur, Kapoor made headlines as she resumed her work within a short span of time. She has been giving major fitness goals as she lost the additional post-pregnancy weight within several months.

Kapoor, ever since, she made her debut on the photo-sharing site, has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her personal life. Her Instagram is filled with snaps of workout pics and videos, her family and friends also join her sometimes.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kapoor has recently announced her debut project as a producer. The title of the film is not finalised yet, however, it will be helmed by Scam 1992 star Hansal Mehta. She will also appear in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

(IMAGE CREDITS: KAREENA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)