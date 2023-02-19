Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Attend Anissa Malhotra's Baby Shower; See Inside Photos

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra recently hosted a baby shower ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Their close friends and family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Tina Ambani, and Nitasha Nanda among others attended the celebration. A few photos from the intimate ceremony are doing rounds on social media.

Nitasha shared a group photo on Instagram, featuring everyone including the soon-to-be parents. While the mom-to-be looked beautiful in a blue saree featuring white detailing, Armaan opted for a white kurta pyjama teamed with a printed long jacket. They also sported garlands made up of pink roses.

In another photo shared by Neetu, she could be seen posing with Kareena, Natasha and Rima Jain, Tina Ambani. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai God bless."

Kareena also posted a photo with Anissa on her Instagram stories and wrote, "With the gorgeous Mamma to be." The Angrezi Medium actress looked beautiful in a pastel colour ethnic suit. She also shared a selfie of herself separately. The actress opted for a subtle makeup look and sported diamond earrings encrusted with red stone and a bindi.

Alia Bhatt was also seen at the celebration. She repeated her blue kaftan for this family function. She had previously worn the same ensemble during the promotions of her OTT film Darlings. The only difference was that Alia sported a mangtika for the latest outing.

Navya Naveli Nanda also shared her look for the event on Instagram. She wore a red and pink anarkali suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

More about Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain

Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain tied the knot in February 2020. Their wedding reception was a lavish affair which was attended by renowned Bollywood celebrities.