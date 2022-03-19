Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan And More B-town Celebs' Look-book March 19

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and more B-town celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai. Here's a look to it.

Written By
Swati Singh
Kareena Kapoor
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the Mumbai Airport along with Karisma Kapoor and their kids – Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur.

Kareena Kapoor
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena rocked a pair of printed pyjama set marking the revival of a new trend in town. While Taimur was seen walking on side, Bebo held her little munchkin Jeh in her arms.

Pooja Hegde
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde was clicked after her gym session. The actor looked chic in a dark grey sports bra teamed up with black coloured yoga pants.

Karisma Kapoor
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karisma also opted for a printed pyjama set and she looked her best in the outfit. Lolo completed the look with black sunglasses and golden loop earrings.

Kartik Aaryan
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan stole hearts at the airport as he was spotted in a white-coloured tee and blue pair of denims. 

Kiara Advani
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani chose to keep it simple yet elegant as she made an airport appearance in a beige coloured co-ord set. She held a Christian Dior handbag which complemented her attire.

Alia Bhatt
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking the success of her latest released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, looked super-chic in a white oversized shirt and black pants.

Tags: kareena kapoor, alia bhatt, kartik aaryan
