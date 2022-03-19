Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan And More B-town Celebs' Look-book March 19

Last Updated: 19th March, 2022 21:04 IST

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking the success of her latest released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, looked super-chic in a white oversized shirt and black pants.

Kiara Advani chose to keep it simple yet elegant as she made an airport appearance in a beige coloured co-ord set. She held a Christian Dior handbag which complemented her attire.

Kartik Aaryan stole hearts at the airport as he was spotted in a white-coloured tee and blue pair of denims.

Karisma also opted for a printed pyjama set and she looked her best in the outfit. Lolo completed the look with black sunglasses and golden loop earrings.

Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde was clicked after her gym session. The actor looked chic in a dark grey sports bra teamed up with black coloured yoga pants.

Kareena rocked a pair of printed pyjama set marking the revival of a new trend in town. While Taimur was seen walking on side, Bebo held her little munchkin Jeh in her arms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the Mumbai Airport along with Karisma Kapoor and their kids – Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur.

