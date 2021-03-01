Kareena Kapoor 'all On Board' If Homi Adjania Sets Out To Direct 'Chinese Medium' Next?

As director and writer Homi Adajania turned a year older on February 28, 2021, many of his B-town friends sent him sweet birthday wishes including Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Adajania, who made his directional debut with the psychological drama Being Cyrus in 2006, is best known for directing the films like Cocktail, Angrezi Medium, Finding Fanny and, many others. Kareena worked in Adajania’s comedy-drama film Angrezi Medium in 2020. While wishing him for his birthday, Bebo joked if “Chinese Medium” was coming soon.

Kareena wished him in her Instagram story in which she shared a black and white photo of him with a birthday note. She wrote on the story “Happy birthday crazy guy @homster" and asked, "Chinese medium soon?”. However, the director is yet to register his response to the same. Check out the story here-

Kareena Kapoor’s Angrezi Medium role

The Hindi Medium sequel film Angrezi Medium starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dorbiyal, Kareena Kapoor, and was late Irrfan Khan’s final film to be released before his death in April 2020. Kareena played the role of Naina Kohli daughter of Samaoda Kohli played by Dimpal Kapadai whereas Irrfan Khan's on-screen daughter's role was played by Radhika Madan. Kapoor also played the role of an undercover cop in the film who often faced stressful situations. According to Scroll.in, Adajania said Kareena was intuitive and got the tone of the character instantly. Kareena did not want a special guest or guest appearance credit, as she played a crucial part in the film who was a threat and the two buffoons had to manoeuvre around her.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21 this year. According to Pinkvilla, the power couple has some different plans to introduce their new addition to the family to the world. They will possibly have a virtual introduction of him through Bebo’s Instagram handle. In the same article, it's mentioned that a source told them that when it will happen, the mother shall do the honours this time since she is active on Instagram and had all her family and friends following her. The source added that they took the decision of virtual meet because Saif Ali Khan had been quite particular regarding safety precautions of his family amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

