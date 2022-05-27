Kareena Kapoor, Amrita & Malaika Arora React As Trolls Call Them 'Buddhi'; 'Yes We Are..'

Popular personalities including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora recently took to their social media accounts and gave netizens calling them 'old' a befitting reply. The Bollywood actors mentioned they often see the comment 'buddhi' (old) in the comments section of their posts but have now decided to react to it. Amrita Arora initially shared a note, taking on the trolls online, and Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora joined and supported her as they reshared the note.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora respond to netizens calling them 'buddhi'

Amrita Arora took to her Instagram story on May 27, 2022, and shared a screenshot of a comment from a picture featuring herself, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The picture appeared to be from the recent party that the actors attended, in which Amrita can be seen posing alongside the duo Kareena and Malaika. Amrita then highlighted a comment that read, 'buddhi' and mentioned she often gets comments like this online. She further mentioned that for her the word 'buddhi' was not an insult as she mentioned age was 'just a word'. She also called out the netizens dropping such comments 'nameless, faceless and ageless' and Kareena and Malaika supported her as they shared her post on their social media accounts. The note read:

"I keep seeing this in comments! If I bother to check unless it's the ones that come on the top. So... buddhi is meant to be an insult? Cause for me it's just a word... a word like means old. Yes, we are older and wiser. But you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?"

Amrita Arora also shared a note about the comments she receives for her weight gain on social media. She wrote, "I won it, I love it. my weight, my problem! Since when has everything become everyone's issue!" Kareena, who is currently shooting for her film Devotion Of Suspect X shared the post and sent her love to Amrita. Malaika Arora did so too and told her sister that she is beautiful just the way she is and mentioned it was 'uncool' for people to fat shame others.

The trio recently attended a Bollywood party in style and turned heads with their stylish looks. They wore shimmering outfits and posed for some picture-perfect moments. Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it, "This is Us," and added a red heart emoticon.

