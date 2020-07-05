Kareena Kapoor & Ananya Panday Show How To Slay THIS Prabal Gurung Outfit; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her stellar performances in several Bollywood movies. Apart from her acting skills, the Bollywood diva is also popular for her stunning fashion sense and style. Kareena Kapoor’s photos are proof of her unique style and outfits.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry in a short span of time. Ananya is also known for her unmatched fashion and outfits. The actor is often seen giving some major fashion goals to her fans. Here is a look at the time when the two divas wore similar outfits by Prabal Gurung. Check out which of these actors wore it better.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the picture shared by designer Prabal Gurung, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a printed outfit by the designer. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in this sky and coral watercolour dress. The twill dress by Prabal Gurung also had leopard prints all over. The dress also featured cutout details and was pleated at the bottom.

The actor kept her makeup to a minimal in this short-sleeved midi dress letting her hair loose. The Bollywood starlet looked beautiful as she smiled for the cameras in front of a white background.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked stunning in this outfit by Prabal Gurung. She is seen wearing a similar sky and coral leopard print dress. The dress featured silk twill patchwork. Booth the outfits worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday are from the Resort 2020 collection by the designer. Ananya Panday opted for a dusky look as she let her hair loose in curls. She completed her look with orange stilettos.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. She was seen alongside, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. She has several movies under her kitty like Takht, Laal Singh Chaddha among others.

Ananya Panday also has several upcoming movies to her credit. She was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie also did well at the box office. She is next expected to be seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khattar. After Khaali Peeli she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

