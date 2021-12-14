Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora asymptomatic; attended dinner hosted by Karan Johar: Sources

Hours after actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were diagnosed with COVID-19 infection, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been working actively to identify people at risk of getting the infection from the two stars. After BMC sealed Kareena’s house, the officials had revealed setting up testing camps where RT-PCR tests of the residents would be done. The sources of Republic Media Network claimed that the party where the two contracted the virus, was hosted by director-producer Karan Johar; and both Kareena and Amrita are asymptomatic.

Earlier today, the BMC had issued a statement about their medical teams conducting RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at the residential buildings of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Apart from this, sanitisation of the building premises will also be done.

Updates on Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Arora's COVID-19 diagnosis

According to the sources, both Amrita and Kareena are asymptomatic and have been put under home quarantine. Besides this, proper fumigation and testing will be done for people in their building. Testing of the children will be avoided. The sources claimed that the party where the two contracted the life taking virus was hosted by director-producer Karan Johar, and it went on for four hours.

Meanwhile, Kareena had confirmed her diagnosis with a post on her Instagram story and had revealed that she has isolated herself after her diagnosis and also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the vaccine. "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” she wrote in her story.

Soon after her story, an official spokesperson of the actor had issued a statement and emphasised that the actor had quarantined herself after her diagnosis and called her a 'responsible citizen'. The statement read, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

Image: Instagram/Amuaroraofficial