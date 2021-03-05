Kareena Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor Pen Warm Birthday Wishes For Rhea Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea celebrates her birthday today. The Bollywood producer and entrepreneur turned 34 on March 5 and has been receiving a plethora of gifts and wishes from her fans and loved ones. Among those are cousins Kareena and Anshula Kapoor who took to their social media handles to wish the birthday girl.

Kareena Kapoor's wish to Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to post a picture to celebrate Rhea Kapoor's birthday. The actor shared a picture of the duo and captioned it with, "Happy birthday my forever producer. No guts no glory goes perfectly for you. I love you. The star also added Boss Babe and Guts sticker to the picture." Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have worked together in Veere Di Wedding.

Anshula Kapoor wishes sister Rhea Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sibling Anshula Kapoor posted a series of pictures on Instagram to wish her cousin a very happy birthday. The first picture shows Anshula and Rhea hugging which seems to be clicked during a wedding ceremony as both are dressed in traditional outfits. Rhea is wearing a yellow lehenga in the picture while Anshula is seen in a pink kurta with golden designs on it. Both the sisters have put on sunglasses to complete their look.

The second picture that Anshula shared is a throwback from their childhood which has a younger Rhea and Anshula flicking each other's noses replicating the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai best friend gesture. Anshula penned a long post along with the picture explaining how much she loves her and wishing her the best for her life. Check out Anshula Kapoor's photos below:

Rhea Kapoor commented on the post with an "I love you." Rhea Kapoor's fans also commented on the pictures sharing how sweet the caption is and how the sisters look adorable in the picture. Read some of the comments below:

Rhea Kapoor's movies and other projects

Rhea Kapoor is an entrepreneur who has a fashion line with her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja called Rheason. She made her debut as a producer in 2010 with the film Aisha which starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead. She also went on to produce two other movies titled Khoobsurat in 2014 and Veere Di Wedding in 2018.

Her last movie Veere Di Wedding received mixed reactions from the audience and critics alike. The movie had an all-female lead and focused on female friendships. The Veere Di Wedding's cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles with Neena Gupta and Sumeet Vyas in supporting roles. There have been reports of Rhea making Veere Di Wedding 2 which is currently on hold due to the ongoing pandemic.

